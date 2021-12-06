A man convicted in nine cases in the 1st District Court, including an attempted burglary and assault case where it was alleged he entered a residence and physically assaulted a woman, was sentenced to prison on Monday.
In five cases, Joshua Eric Johns, 31, was sentenced to consecutive sentences of up to five years in the Utah State Prison. Those sentences were ordered to run consecutively with four other cases in which Johns had previously been placed on probation.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway argued for local incarceration, treatment and probation for his client, saying the cases stemmed from substance use issues and an “oil and water” relationship with the victim. Holdaway told the court Johns had served nine months in the Cache County Jail, which exceeded recommendations from the sentencing matrix.
In a statement to the court, Johns spoke to substance use issues and problems he encountered navigating the legal system while trying to get treatment. He also expressed to the court his desire to make changes in his life.
“I’m tired of living the lifestyle that I do,” Johns said.
For Cache County prosecutor Tony Baird, however, the underlying issues in the case didn’t solely boil down to substance use.
“It’s a violence problem,” Baird said, going on to ask the court to impose a consecutive prison sentence in two of the cases and concurrent sentences in the remainder of the cases.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck indicated prior to sentencing that the court had not received a presentence investigation report and read a letter from Adult Probation and Parole asking for a continuance that would violate Johns’ right to be sentenced within 45 days. After conferring with his attorney, it was indicated Johns wanted to be released from jail to enter a treatment facility while awaiting a new sentencing date. The request was denied and Johns, through his attorney, decided to be sentenced without the report.
Fonnesbeck imposed a prison sentence to begin immediately with credit for nine months previously served. While reviewing details of the case, Fonnesbeck said the parties had once agreed to recommend no prison time for Johns, but then additional charges were filed involving controlled substances, assault and domestic violence.
“That is of great concern to this court,” Fonnesbeck said, adding that Johns had failed to take advantage of opportunities provided by the court.
Johns was booked into the Cache County Jail on April 22 after two witnesses told Logan City Police officers they had heard a woman screaming for help. According to an affidavit filed with the court, one witness said a man had been observed “violently” grabbing the victim and pushing her into a vehicle. The man was later identified as Johns, police wrote, and both he and the victim were later taken into custody after a traffic stop.
Johns was charged with seven counts, including two first-degree felonies, but pleaded guilty to amended charges of third-degree assault, third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a class-A misdemeanor in October.
Court records show 12 cases were filed against Johns dating back to September of 2019. Three cases against Johns were dismissed, including the most recent case involving four third-degree counts of violation of a protective order.