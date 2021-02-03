A man who pleaded guilty to Cache Valley campsite thefts was sentenced to probation on Monday.
Asish R. Gurung, 21, was sentenced to 95 days in jail with credit for time served and three years' probation for vehicle and property thefts that took place in October. Gurung was ordered to be released from custody to receive treatment as requested by defense counsel.
Restitution in the case is still pending.
Gurung pleaded guilty in November to two counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree possession or use of a controlled substance, while six additional felonies and misdemeanors were dismissed.
Authorities alleged Gurung stole a car in Ogden, piloted the vehicle up Avon Canyon, and drove it off road before abandoning the car and entering an occupied campsite on foot.
An affidavit filed with the court states Gurung was observed by a victim attempting to steal an ATV and a pickup truck, then taking alcohol from a nearby cooler. Deputies wrote Gurung attempted to enter a camping trailer but then left the campsite after a victim retrieved a gun and threatened to use it if he entered the trailer.
Gurung was then observed at a second, nearby camp attempting to take another pickup. Unable to enter the vehicle, according to deputies, Gurung entered and stole a third pickup before high-centering on a “mound of dirt.”
According to deputies, the victims kept Gurung in the area until authorities arrived.
Gurung was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Oct. 29.