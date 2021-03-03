A man convicted in forgery and money laundering cases in the 1st District Court was sentenced to probation on Monday, though it was unclear if he would be released from custody due to immigration issues.
Omar Carrillo-Delacruz, 33, addressed the court prior to sentencing and asked Judge Angela Fonnesbeck for probation. Carrillo-Delacruz told the court he had four children — some of whom were ill — and a wife who depended on him.
“They don’t have anybody else,” Carrillo-Delacruz said by way of a court interpreter.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms recommended a sentence of 210 days in jail. Such a sentence would provide enough time for federal immigration authorities to retrieve Carrillo-Delacruz from the jail. As part of the sentence, Harms asked the court to order Carrillo-Delacruz not to return to the United States without legal authorization if deported, though it was not ordered by the court.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis recommended probation for his client, as it was possible Carrillo-Delacruz may not be deported.
Fonnesbeck ordered Carrillo-Delacruz to 82 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for time served and a term of probation. As far as his release from jail, Fonnesbeck said he would have to wait for federal authorities to address his immigration hold.
“There’s nothing I can do about that,” Fonnesbeck said.
In prior hearings confusion was voiced by counsel regarding Carrillo-Delacruz’ immigration status, whether or not he actually had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and other allegations in the probable cause statement.
“He definitely has an immigration hold — that much is clear,” Harms told The Herald Journal, explaining Carrillo-Delacruz will now go before an immigration judge in Salt Lake City to determine if he is deportable. “My guess is it’s more likely than not that he will be deported.”
Harms said allegations of Carrillo-Delacruz being involved in an “identity theft ring” never resulted in charges.
“It’s clear that the police were investigating that, but I don’t have any information that they filed any more charges,” Harms said.
Carrillo-Delacruz pleaded guilty in January to single counts of third-degree money laundering, third-degree forgery, third-degree possession of a forgery writing and third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card. As part of a plea agreement, 16 felonies and a single misdemeanor were dismissed.
After being found in possession of counterfeit bills, prosecutors allege Carrillo-Delacruz was subjected to a search warrant where forgery devices and material to make counterfeit money were recovered.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, deputies found four printers, cotton paper and over $100 in counterfeit bills during a prior search of a Lewiston home where Carrillo-Delacruz was believed to have lived for a brief time. A specific bag and totes were also found during the search of the home — items that were “identical” to those found during a search of Carrillo-Delacruz’s belongings. Deputies also found seven counterfeit $5 bills.
According to deputies, federal agents were investigating Carrillo-Delacruz in connection to an identity theft ring, he had criminal history in other states and had been deported three times previously.
Carrillo-Delacruz was arrested and booked into jail on Dec. 12.