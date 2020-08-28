A man who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges was sentenced to probation on Tuesday after successfully completing an Idaho treatment program.
Aaron Ray Robison, 33, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse and two counts of class-A sexual battery, amended from first-degree and second-degree felonies.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court it had been recommended Robison be sentenced to treatment at the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center. However, NUCCC was unable to accept Robison as he was not a parolee. Robison instead entered the Idaho Rider Program to receive treatment.
“I think Mr. Robison took it to heart to pour himself into the program,” Caldwell said. “It appears he did exceptionally well.”
Cache County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh agreed with Caldwell, stating Robison had “a great attitude” toward treatment and had issued apologies to victims. One victim requested additional jail time for Robison but the state was not in a position to make that recommendation, Walsh told the court.
Judge Thomas Willmore said he had reviewed letters from the victims and championed their courage. Victims in the cases did not address the court during Robison’s sentencing.
Robison briefly and emotionally addressed the court, stating he wanted to prove himself. He apologized for “the wrongdoings and the hassle,” and thanked Willmore for the opportunity to receive treatment.
The charges span four cases and varied dates of abuse. According to a statement of defendant document filed with the court, in all four cases Robison inappropriately touched female victims. The oldest incidents of abuse took place nearly 20 years ago when Robison was a minor, and the two felony counts happened in 2010 and 2011 when Robison was around the age of 23.