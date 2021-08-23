A man convicted of sexually exploiting minors was sentenced to probation during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Jeremy Littlewood, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in July. As part of a plea agreement, five additional counts were dismissed.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Greg Skabelund told the court Littlewood was a “really good person who made a really bad mistake.” Skabelund said Littlewood and graduated from college, was a returned missionary and had lost his employment, his home and associates as a result of the case.
Skabelund said the presentence investigation report indicated Littlewood has “a good attitude,” is remorseful and had sought out treatment. Skabelund also asked for credit for three days in jail and 273 days Littlewood served on pretrial supervision without incident.
“I feel terrible for what I’ve done,” Littlewood told the court, explaining he felt remorse for the effects his choices had had on his friends and family. “I am determined to prove myself to them …”
A family member of Littlewood’s also addressed the court describing him as “an amazing young man” who wanted to contribute to society.
While acknowledging the presentence investigation report was untypically favorable for Littlewood, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray argued incarceration was warranted and requested 45 days in jail, citing the facts in the case.
Murray also argued against giving Littlewood credit for time on pretrial supervision.
“Being at home with your family is a lot different than jail,” Murray said.
Prior to issuing the sentence, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck spoke to the “nameless victims” who had been affected by Littlewood’s actions.
“Your life will go on, sir,” Fonnesbeck said, “but there are other victims besides you and your circumstance.”
Fonnesbeck said she was “surprised” by the recommendation and the rare outpour of support on behalf of Littlewood. Fonnesbeck said there were over 25 pages of character witness letters submitted to the court.
Though Littlewood had been released from the jail, Fonnesbeck said that may not have been the case had COVID-19 not been a factor. Fonnesbeck said she appreciated Littlewood taking court orders seriously while on pretrial release.
Fonnesbeck sentenced Littlewood to a suspended prison sentence and “zero tolerance” probation with credit for the time he had served.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police received a tip regarding child sexual abuse material potentially possessed by a resident of Cache County. Upon investigation, the affidavit states an email associated with the images led police to Littlewood. Police wrote a warrant was executed at Littlewood’s residence and he admitted the email was his but declined to answer further questions without an attorney.
Littlewood was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Nov. 20.