A man shot by law enforcement in April after authorities say he burglarized a Cache Valley home while armed, stole a minivan and led officers on a chase has been charged, while investigations into the incident have been completed.

Isaac Joel Washakie, 36, was charged in 1st District Court last week with four misdemeanors and 14 felonies including counts of first-degree aggravated burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm for incidents alleged to have occurred on April 19.

