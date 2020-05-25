A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making purchases at two local grocery stores with $600 in counterfeit bills.
Paul Philip Dean is suspected of two third-degree felony counts of forgery in addition to two counts of Class-B theft by deception.
On Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a transaction involving counterfeit money at Lee’s Marketplace the day prior. It was alleged Dean had passed $300 in counterfeit twenties in exchange for a gift card which was subsequently cancelled, police wrote. Unable to access funds on the card, Dean had returned to the store regarding the transaction.
When questioned by police, Dean confirmed the purchase, police wrote, but would not comment on the authenticity of the bills or how he obtained them.
Upon searching Dean’s person, Police allegedly found a prepaid Visa card from Walmart and a corresponding receipt showing a value of $300. Police wrote several counterfeit twenties were found in the store’s cash register where the transaction was performed.
After executing a warrant at Dean’s residence in Logan, the affidavit states “several dozen” counterfeit bills of “various denominations” were located.
Dean is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $11,360 bail. Formal charges have yet to be filed.