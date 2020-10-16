A man set to be sentenced in November for a 2019 sexual assault case now faces new, “nearly identical” charges.
Kaleb Matthew Barclay, 23, has been charged with three counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. He made his initial appearance in 1st District Court Thursday after being arrested two days prior.
During Barclay’s appearance, Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar asked he be held on a no-bail status due to having been convicted of “nearly identical” charges last year. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Barclay to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail and said the new case will likely affect Barclay’s scheduled sentencing.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges Barclay sexually assaulted the alleged victim just days before pleading guilty in the prior case. On Sept. 17, Cache County Sheriff's Office deputies wrote Barclay approached the alleged victim over social media and ultimately requested a date in a rural area of Cache Valley.
“On the drive,” deputies wrote, “Kaleb asked her ‘You've consented to come out here with me right?’”
Though the alleged victim declined Barclay’s advances, deputies wrote he proceeded to sexually assault the woman in a forcible manner. The alleged victim told deputies Barclay referenced the prior case and juxtaposed the alleged assaults while driving her home.
Barclay “told her not to talk about it with her roommates because they would merely tell her that it was an assault and that he would get into trouble,” deputies wrote, and Barclay allegedly added “that he did not need any more trouble in his life.”
In a recorded confrontation call, deputies wrote Barclay apologized for the incidents and stated “he did not know how to treat women,” and that “he had lost control.”
Barclay’s next court appearance was set for Oct. 19.