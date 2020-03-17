A man accused of sexual abuse crimes nearly a decade ago is scheduled to make his first appearance in 1st District Court.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 46, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday after being arrested in Salt Lake City by U.S. Marshals days prior. According to court documents, Gutierrez was arrested on a warrant issued from the 1st District Court in 2011. Gutierrez faces one count of first-degree sodomy on a child and five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gutierrez groped and performed sexual acts on a child multiple times over the course of multiple years. The last incident reportedly happened when the alleged victim was age 13, police wrote. After the victim divulged the abuse to family and friends, Gutierrez allegedly fled the area.
At the time of the affidavit, Gutierrez’s whereabouts were unknown to authorities. Gutierrez contacted his mother and told her he left his vehicle at an airport, according to the affidavit. The family believed Gutierrez was likely in Mexico, police wrote.
Gutierrez is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 1st District Court on March 23.