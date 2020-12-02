A former Cache Valley man accused of child sexual abuse was bound over for trial after waiving his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Otto Duehart Kennedy, 63, appeared before the court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court Kennedy desired to waive the preliminary hearing and set a new date for further arraignment.
Kennedy is set to appear before the court on Dec. 21.
Kennedy faces seven first-degree counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child for incidents alleged to have happened in 2010. Charges against Kennedy were filed with the 1st District Court in 2019.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Kennedy sexually abused and exposed himself to an 11-year-old several times over a near five year period while living in Cache Valley. Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote in the document Kennedy “blamed these incidents on (the alleged victim), saying that she would not leave him alone.”
Deputies wrote the case had been passed along to the Sheriff’s Office by Preston Police Department officers after Kennedy was caught in 2019 touching an unclothed 2-year-old in Idaho. Kennedy was recently released from a prison in Idaho after serving a sentence for charges stemming from the incident.
Kennedy was arrested on Oct. 12 shortly after his release from prison, and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.