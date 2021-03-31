A man accused of robbing individuals at gunpoint at a local fast-food restaurant waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Luis Alfredo Maldanado, 30, faces two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and two counts of third-degree aggravated assault.
Court records indicate charges against Maldanado were recently amended and two class-B theft charges were dropped.
During Maldanado’s appearance in 1st District Court from the Cache County Jail, defense counsel told the court they wished to waive the preliminary hearing and hold off entering any plea because the co-defendant in the case was set to be sentenced in May.
Co-defendant Matthew Kay Archuleta pleaded guilty to four third-degree felonies and had several charges dismissed — including four first-degree aggravated robbery charges.
Archuleta is set to be sentenced on May 4; Maldanado is set for arraignment on May 19.
An affidavit filed with the court states Maldanado, Archuleta and a teenage minor were at a local Burger King location and a man matching Maldanado’s description pointed what was believed to be a shotgun at victims sitting in a vehicle. It’s alleged the victims handed over cash and the three left in a vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, Cache County prosecutors say Archuleta pointed a gun at occupants of another vehicle while driving on Main Street in Logan. Prosecutors said during a prior hearing the victims were minors.
An ankle monitor worn by Maldonado showed he was at the Burger King during the alleged robbery, police wrote.