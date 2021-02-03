A man arrested and charged in December following an alleged act of voyeurism involving a teenager has been arrested again on suspicion of related crimes.
Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday morning on suspicion of enticing a minor, a class-A misdemeanor. He faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in a pending case involving the same alleged victim.
According to documents filed with the court, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of continued contact via text message between Oakden and the alleged victim. Deputies were provided screenshots and verified the messages “were sexual in nature.”
On Jan. 7, during a motion for detention hearing, Oakden was granted release from jail provided he comply with pretrial release conditions including an ankle monitor and no contact with minors. Though initially instructed to have no access to the internet as part of the terms of his release, the order was amended to allow internet access for court-related functions only.
Oakden is being held in jail on a no-bail status, according to documents filed with the court. New charges have yet to be filed.
Oakden was arrested on Dec. 29 after deputies alleged Oakden surreptitiously placed a phone in a bathroom and filmed a 16-year-old disrobing. A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states an individual with access to Oakden’s cloud storage accounts reported the video to authorities.
Oakden requested an attorney when contacted by law enforcement and was not interviewed. Deputies wrote a search warrant of Oakden’s phone revealed “at least 10 nude images of minors.”