A man suspected of using his phone to film a female in a North Logan Walmart changing room was charged in 1st District Court on Friday.
Jordan Michael Larsen, 40, faces one count of class-A misdemeanor voyeurism by electronic equipment alleged to have occurred on March 1. Court records show he has two prior convictions — one in Cache County and another in Davis County — for similar offenses.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, North Logan Police Department officers responded to the Walmart location after receiving a report of a male placing his phone under a changing room stall to film a female. Police wrote the suspect left on foot prior to their arrival, but Larsen later turned himself in.
The affidavit indicates Larsen admitted to filming a six second video from under the changing room stall.
In 2021, court records show Larsen pleaded guilty to a class-A voyeurism charge in the 2nd District Court in Davis County. Documents filed with the court state Larsen attempted to view a person under the age of 14 without “instrumentation” and without consent. Court records show Larsen was was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation. He was specifically “not allowed to be in dressing rooms in department stores,” documents show.
Larson also pleaded guilty to a class-A voyeurism charge in 2016 in Cache County while two identical charges were dismissed.
During his appearance in court on Friday, court records show Larsen was ordered to be held in the Cache County Jail without bail due to public risk.