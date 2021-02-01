A massage practitioner pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting clients in 1st District Court on Monday.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree object rape and four counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. The charges span six cases involving separate victims.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court that in each case Perales inappropriately touched the victims under the guise or pretext of a “medical procedure.”
Affidavits filed with the court state the victims sought massage treatments from Perales, who then proceeded to inappropriately touch them in various ways. According to the affidavits, at least four of the victims told police they were assaulted during what Perales referred to as an “energy massage” or “energy cleansing.”
Defense attorney Shannon Demler asked the court for a special setting for sentencing to allow ample time for the victims in each case to address the court.
Judge Brian Cannell scheduled a two-hour setting on March 15 for sentencing.
Perales is currently incarcerated in the Cache County Jail.