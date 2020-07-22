A massage therapist accused of sexual assault appeared in 1st District Court on Monday to address new charges and arrest warrants.
In requesting bail for his client, Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Freddy Anthony Perales had been permitted in a prior hearing to return to California. Demler said, for a second time, Perales had voluntarily traveled from California to Utah to address the newly filed cases. The new charges against Perales had been filed on July 16 and warrants had been issued for his arrest.
Demler argued Perales’ $40,000 bail and willingness to address the charges served as proof he wouldn’t abscond and guaranteed future court appearances.
Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh told the court Perales is an alleged serial offender, accused of molesting victims over the course of several years. Walsh requested Perales be held in the Cache County Jail with no bail to mitigate a potential flight risk and protect the public.
“This is a public safety threat,” Walsh said.
Judge Brian Cannell recalled the warrants for Perales’ arrest, ordered him to remain in the Cache Valley area and be placed on an ankle monitor. Cannell said Perales is not to practice as a massage therapist and is not to contact victims or former clients.
Perales, 57, faces two counts of first-degree object rape and seven counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse spanning three cases. Probable cause affidavits filed with the court allege Perales inappropriately touched three alleged victims during massage therapy sessions in 2016, 2017 and 2020.
Perales is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.