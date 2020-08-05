A fourth sexual assault case has been filed against a Logan massage therapist accused of abusing clients.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, faces an additional count of first-degree object rape. The charge was filed with the 1st District Court on Tuesday. Three cases involving different alleged victims have been filed against Perales since June. In those cases Perales faces nine felony charges: two first-degree counts of object rape and seven second-degree counts of forcible sexual abuse.
An probable cause affidavit filed with the court states the alleged victim went to Perales’s residence for a scheduled massage treatment in January of 2017. The alleged victim told police that during the massage Perales asked her roll to her back and placed his hand down the victim’s shorts. Police wrote the victim grabbed Perales’ hand, told her she was uncomfortable and proceeded to leave. The victim told police Perales apologized and asked her not to tell anyone.
Police wrote that two individuals confirmed they were told about the incident around the time it was alleged to have happened. Perales told police he did not remember the alleged victim.
During a court appearance on Monday, defense attorney Shannon Demler requested an in-person preliminary hearing for Perales. Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray agreed to wait for an in-person hearing.
“I don’t want to create any issues for appeal,” Murray told the court.
A decision to prelim hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Perales was booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday, where he is currently being held without bail. Perales had previously been released on $40,000 bail. Perales had twice driven from California to Utah to address the charges against him and warrants for his arrest, Demler said in prior hearings.
On July 20, he was ordered to remain in the Cache Valley area and to be placed on an ankle monitor. According to the affidavit, Perales violated a condition of his release by not being subject to GPS tracking as previously ordered.
Perales is expected to be arraigned on Thursday for the new charge.