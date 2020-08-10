A massage practitioner accused of sexual assault was denied release from jail on Monday after prosecutors filed a fifth case against him.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, was arraigned in 1st District Court on new charges of alleged sexual assault involving a massage client. In the new case, filed Monday morning, Perales faces one count of first-degree object rape and one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
During Perales’ hearing on Monday, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray argued Perales presented a substantial threat to the community. Murray told the court Perales had failed to comply with the terms of his prior release by failing to obtain an ankle monitor. Perales had previously been released on $40,000 bail and ordered to submit to GPS tracking.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court probation services had elected to monitor Perales by way of a smartphone in lieu of an ankle monitor. Demler argued for Perales’ release due to the age of the charges and his willingness to be present in court.
“These are serious charges — no question about that,” Demler told the court. “He’s not running from the charges.”
Judge Brian Cannell said had the cases all been filed at one time, he would have initially ordered Perales to be held without bail. Cannell said there was a risk to the public and given the significant number of cases against him, ordered Perales be held without bail. Cannell said, however, bail may be addressed at a later hearing.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the fifth alleged victim told Logan City Police officers of two incidents of being inappropriately touched by Perales. Between 2003 and 2004, the victim told police Perales had touched her breasts while stating it was necessary to “clear her lymph nodes of build-ups.” In 2018, the affidavit alleges Perales later offered the alleged victim an “energy massage” that could help with her struggling marriage by “clearing her sexual energy.”
Since June, four separate felony sexual assault cases have been filed, mounting four first-degree and eight second-degree felonies against Perales. According to affidavits filed with the court, all the alleged victims were assaulted while receiving massage treatments.
Perales was arrested on Aug. 3 after appearing in court via video conference from his attorney's office. During a hearing on Aug. 6, defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court Perales was arrested walking out of the building.
A decision to prelim hearing for Perales was slated for Sept. 9.