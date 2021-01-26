Two men accused of stealing $40,000 worth of “hemp product” from a storage unit in Smithfield pleaded not guilty and were granted release from the Cache County Jail while awaiting further proceedings.
Jermey Shan Breding, 34, and Matthew Ryan Littler, 33, waived their right to a preliminary hearing during their appearances in 1st District Court on Monday. In exchange for waiving their hearings, Cache County prosecutors agreed to the release of both men with an ankle monitor and various pretrial release conditions.
Judge Brandon Maynard bound Breding and Littler over for a trial and the men pleaded not guilty to the charges. Maynard ordered both men to be employed while released — Breding was instructed to have employment in two weeks or be remanded to the jail.
Both men were set to appear for a pretrial conference on March 15.
Breding and Littler were charged earlier this month with second-degree theft, third-degree theft, third-degree burglary and two additional misdemeanors. They were arrested and booked into jail on Dec. 31 after over a month of investigation by law enforcement.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, eight 55-gallon drums of “hemp product” valued at $40,000 and a flatbed trailer were stolen from a Smithfield storage unit in November. Documents allege at least two suspects, identified as Breding and Littler, stole the property utilizing a distinctively marked Jeep.
Documents filed with the court state deputies sought a search warrant for electronic monitoring after the alleged theft to install a mobile tracking or GPS device on the Jeep as part of the investigation. Deputies wrote the Jeep was associated with another storage unit theft in Idaho.
Deputies wrote stolen items from the Idaho theft as well as two duffel bags containing “several buds of hemp flower” were found during a search of a Richmond home associated with the men. Deputies also found barrels and the trailer in a remote location north of Richmond.
The owner of the house, Wayne Van Breding, 40, was also arrested but was charged with lesser misdemeanors. He was released from jail on Jan. 20 with an ankle monitor after asking the court for the opportunity to go back to work and save his home.