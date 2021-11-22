Three individuals accused of violent fights in Cache Valley — one of which resulted in an 18-year-old being shot — pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Monday.
Gabriel Buenafe Sia, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated assault, amended from a first-degree count of attempted murder, and a third-degree count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
As part of a plea agreement, several counts were dismissed against Sia, including three counts of third-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree riot and five additional misdemeanors.
On June 17, Logan City Police responded to the shooting of an 18-year-old male. Police wrote the shot punctured the victim’s arm and grazed his skull, “causing a sizable laceration on the top of his head.” Juvenile witnesses told police they had accompanied the victim to a location for an arranged fight, police wrote, where the victim was “jumped” a group of individuals. The juveniles attempted to intercede, police wrote, when a man — later identified as Sia — pointed a firearm at the victim and fired a single shot.
According to police, the victim’s arm took the majority of the damage, and none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Alonzo Pacheco, 19, was also charged in the incident. He pleaded guilty on Monday to third-degree riot and third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, amended from a second-degree felony. As part of a plea agreement one second-degree felony was dismissed and prosecutors agreed to recommend concurrent sentencing with a juvenile case.
According to documents filed with the court, Pacheco was present at the shooting in June and photos found on Sia’s phone that depicted Pacheco handling two handguns just days after the shooting occurred. Police wrote one of the two guns was believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.
Nearly six weeks later, Sia and Abraham Gamez, 21, were involved in what police described as a “violent fight” involving more than four individuals outside a Logan restaurant on Main Street. Police wrote at least one victim was “pistol whipped” during the incident and several individuals fled when police arrived.
Sia was arrested at the scene after attempting to flee, police wrote, and Gamez was arrested later that day at a residence after he, too, attempted to evade police.
Gamez pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree riot and an additional misdemeanor for the incident in August. Prosecutors allege the day after he was arrested a weapon was found near where Gamez was taken into custody, and he was a participant in the fight on Main Street.
Sia is the only individual charged in both incidents. Police wrote in affidavits filed with the court that the firearm used in the June shooting is believed to be the same firearm used to strike the victim in August.
Josue Alatorre, 21, also appeared in court on Monday for his alleged role in the altercation last June; his case was continued.
Luis Pimentel-Orozco, 23, was charged for the altercation in August; his case is still pending.
Sia, Gamez and Pacheco are all set to be sentenced on Jan. 3.