A Mendon man who pleaded guilty earlier this month to a single count of sexual abuse of a child may face additional charges.
On Monday, Joshua Powell was booked in the Cache County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since February, for 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
Powell, 19, was arrested in February for three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. Documents filed with the court state Powell groped and inappropriately kissed a 7-year-old at a house party. He pleaded guilty to one count earlier this month and the remaining charges were dismissed.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, on Saturday a family member of the victim told police of additional incidents of sexual abuse. In an audio recording provided by the family member, the alleged victim said Powell had “inappropriately touched and licked her,” deputies wrote. When interviewed by law enforcement, the affidavit states, Powell admitted to touching the victim 10 to 30 times, but didn't recall licking the victim.
Formal charges against Powell have yet to be filed. Powell is currently scheduled to be sentenced for the initial charges on May 19.