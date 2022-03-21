A Montana man was arrested in Cache County on Sunday after shooting at a vehicle on I-15, leading authorities on a high speed chase through Sardine Canyon and ultimately crashing near Wellsville.
Around 5 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a report of gunfire on I-15 in Weber County. According to UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley the incident occurred near the Weber/Box Elder county border near Smith & Edwards.
The alleged victim reported a man in a white sedan had fired three times at their vehicle, according to an affidavit filed with the 2nd District Court. Two adults and four children were in the vehicle during the incident.
Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle — a white Chevrolet Malibu with Montana license plates — in Brigham City and attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 89/91 headed toward Cache County. Brenchley said after the man realized he was being followed, he fled through Sardine Canyon at high rates of speed.
“He just took off,” Brenchley said, explaining the man reached speeds of 95 miles per hour in the canyon.
Near the mouth of the canyon, on the Cache County side, officers deployed road spikes that deflated the Malibu’s tires. Troopers wrote the driver lost control and crashed the car.
The car rolled and landed on the side of a hill on the opposite side of road.
During the pursuit, Brenchley said officers used “stop sticks” to deflate the tires — an updated version of the accordion-style traffic spikes police have used in years past. According to Brenchley, the newer device results in a slower, safer deflation of the tires that typically allows the driver to maintain control and avoid a crash. However, Brenchley suspected the crash occurred after the driver swerved during the incident.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Montana resident Dakota Jace Anderson, was taken into custody without further incident, troopers wrote. Brenchley said Anderson received only minor injuries from the crash and exited the vehicle on his own. Anderson has no criminal history, Brenchley said, and is being held in Weber County.
“He’s lucky to be alive,” Brenchley said.
Troopers found two handguns, one revolver and a scoped AR-style rifle in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Brenchley said a handgun was used in the alleged shooting incident and the rifle was located in the vehicle’s trunk.
For Brenchley, the incident highlights the foolishness of road rage.
“You don’t get anywhere,” Brenchley said. “It’s just stupid.”