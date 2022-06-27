Utah State University, in collaboration with Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA), held their first-ever Northern Utah Conference on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault on Monday.
Carrie Madden, the keynote speaker and mother of MacKenzie Madden, shared the story of the murder-suicide of which her daughter was a victim in 2014. She also highlighted the efforts she and others have made since then to bring awareness to domestic violence.
MacKenzie, and her friend Johnathan Sadler, were killed by MacKenzie’s former boyfriend, Jared J. Tolman, on July 14, 2014. According to reports at the time, law enforcement responded to reports of gun fire near USU and found MacKenzie, 19, and Sadler, 25, dead at the scene. Police reported the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a rifle during the incident; shortly thereafter, Tolman died by suicide.
Though Carrie said it would have been easy to “sit on the couch, crumble and give up on life,” but she and her husband, Jim, knew MacKenzie would not want that for them.
“We have chosen to turn this around as much as we can and do positive things in memory of Kenzie and John,” Carrie said. “We immediately set up a scholarship at Utah State University and we were able to raise more than $25,000 in less than six months, which made it a permanent scholarship.”
Carrie said she also participates in her local “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” fundraiser and the Policeman’s Ball to raise money for women’s necessities that are given away through tote-drives — all of which help support victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
“While life has gone on, it will never be the same,” Carrie said. “No matter how painful this has been, I don’t ever want to forget a single thing about Kenzie.”
USU President Noelle Cockett said there has been a continual push for improvements in the realm of domestic violence. The improvements, according to Cockett, include investments in the campus equity office, the Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information office and the Counseling and Physiological Services office.
The university has also done anonymous surveys to gain information on topics related to domestic violence and sexual assault, Cockett said.
“There’s certainly more that can and should be done and we hope this conference brings forward those ideas and directives,” Cockett said. “The best way to make lasting changes on violence prevention, victim support and perpetrator accountability in our communities is through collaboration and partnership.”
According to Jill Anderson, the CEO of CAPSA, one in three women and one in seven men in Utah experience domestic or sexual violence in their lifetimes. She also noted that CAPSA houses more than 300 victims in the Cache Valley county.
Anderson echoed the sentiments of both Cockett and Carrie, saying significant strides have been made, but the work is far from over.
“For now we need to continue to work collaboratively together,” Anderson said. “Hand-in-hand with our elected officials, campus partners, community-based providers and with our criminal justice system partners.”
People from each of the aforementioned groups attended the conference, which included breakout sessions on several topics surrounding domestic and sexual violence. The conference will continue through Tuesday.
Carrie thanked the Aggie family for the support she and her family received — both immediately following her daughter’s death, and now.
“The faculty here at USU has simply been amazing over the years,” Carrie said. “You think of universities as just a large number of students — that is not the case here at USU.”