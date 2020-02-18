A Providence man found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child was given the maximum sentence available on Tuesday.
Brevan Bringhurst Baugh, 42, will serve an indeterminate term of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison. Originally charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a jury found Baugh guilty of one count on Dec. 4.
The mother of the victim told the court all her children had been affected; her boys would question how to treat women, and her girls would question the presence of men. She said her heart ached that she couldn’t protect her daughter from Baugh.
“My request is that I will never see this man again,” she said.
Baugh briefly addressed the court.
“I’m sorry for this whole situation,” Baugh said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to make it right.”
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck acknowledged Baugh’s lack of a criminal history. She said there were no aggravating circumstances found in the presentence report; on the contrary, Fonnesbeck said there was a singular mitigating circumstance in Baugh’s favor. However, Fonnesbeck said she was troubled by a letter Baugh wrote to the court which never expressed responsibility for his actions.
Baugh was initially arrested for the charges on July 5, 2018.
He was a naturopathic physician and the owner of Naturopathic Medical in Providence.