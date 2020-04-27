A Millville man faces a felony after allegedly assaulting a sergeant with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in the jail.
Chance Steven Saltern, 42, is charged with a single count of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony, after causing injury to an officer’s hand requiring hospital treatment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Saltern was upset over a hard dinner roll he had received as part of a meal at the Cache County Jail. Not wanting to eat the roll, police wrote, Saltern began flooding the cell with his toilet.
Deputies placed Saltern in a holding cell, police wrote. While removing Saltern’s handcuffs, it’s alleged he trapped a sergeant’s hands in a handcuff port and said “I got you now, (expletive).”
The sergeant received hospital treatment for injuries to his swollen, bleeding hand, police wrote.
Saltern currently has two pending felony cases in Cache Valley.
On Oct. 28, 2019, according to documents filed with the court, Saltern was accused of choking a roommate and threatening to kill her. Deputies wrote Saltern spit in the victim’s face and yelled obscenities while pushing her to the floor. He pleaded to third-degree aggravated assault on Nov. 25; three class-B misdemeanors were dismissed.
Saltern was accused of damaging jails, a third-degree felony reduced to a class-A misdemeanor, three days after being arrested for the assault. Deputies alleged Saltern was upset about his meal and broke a fire sprinkler head, causing his cell and the first floor of the block to flood. The water to the facility was shut off in order to make repairs to the sprinkler system, deputies wrote.
Saltern was scheduled to be sentenced in January for aggravated assault and the reduced count for damaging the jail. After failing to appear for meetings with probation officers or for his sentencing hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest in January.
Saltern was booked in the Cache County Jail on April 14 after a prior arrest near Salt Lake City for various traffic violations.
Saltern is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.