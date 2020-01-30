A Perry man is facing new felony charges just three days after being charged with attempted murder.
Charging documents filed in 1st District Court on Thursday state Charles Leff, 64, has been indicted on two counts of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; and two counts of violation of a protective order.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Leff reached out to a friend while incarcerated in the Cache County Jail. Despite a protective order restricting contact between Leff and the alleged victims, Leff is accused of asking the friend on two separate occasions to check on one of the victims and ask her to recant her statements to law enforcement.
According to law enforcement, Leff was aware of the illegality, stating, “She (the alleged victim) put a no-contact order on me. It means I can’t call her and you can’t tell her you’re talking to her for me.”
On Monday, Leff was charged with five counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; four counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person; and three misdemeanor marijuana charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Leff made extensive threats against multiple family members. He packed a suitcase with clothing, medications and four handguns, and drove from his house in Perry to the family’s home in Mendon. It’s alleged Leff intended to kill at least five family members and flee to his property in Oregon.
After being notified about the threat, one of the family members spotted Leff’s car outside of their home and called 911. Leff was pulled over and detained before any further incident. Law enforcement found guns as well as marijuana dabs and paraphernalia, officers wrote.
Leff told officers he never said he was going to kill the family members but understood why they believed that was the case. Leff said he was on his way to the home to apologize for past behavior, law enforcement wrote.
This week Leff was appointed a public defender and ordered to be held on no bail.
He pleaded guilty to threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight in 1993, a class-A misdemeanor, and lewdness involving a child, a class-A misdemeanor, in 1995.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11.