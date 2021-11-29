Cache County prosecutors have filed additional sexual assault felonies against a man charged in 1st District Court over two years ago.
Devoney Imon Stanley, 21, now faces two first-degree felonies — forcible sodomy and rape — in additional to a single count of first-degree object rape initially filed in October 2019. Court records show the new charges were filed on Nov. 18.
During Stanley’s appearance in court on Monday, defense counsel asked for some additional time to receive all the discovery before proceeding to a preliminary hearing for the new charges.
Advertisement
Judge Brandon Maynard also indicated Judge Spencer Walsh will preside in Cache County after the new year and the case would be reassigned to another judge to abate any conflict of interest that may exist.
Defense attorney James Wright confirmed Walsh was the original prosecutor in the case, and a status conference was set for Dec. 20 to determine which judge would handle the case.
Story continues below video
Walsh was confirmed as a 1st District Court judge in 2020 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Willmore. He has since been presiding in Box Elder County.
An affidavit filed with the court states a woman reported being sexually assaulted at her residence. Utah State University Police Department officers wrote the alleged victim was “asleep and did not consent to the act.”
Police wrote Stanley acknowledged the incident during an instant chat monitored by police and later admitted to the offense.
Prior to the new charges being filed, Stanley pleaded not guilty in January 2020. A jury trial was set to begin on Nov. 4, but it was struck from the court calendar in anticipation of additional charges being filed.