A new law that went into effect on Thursday has begun clearing criminal records for Utahns who have been convicted of minor offenses, acquitted of charges, or have had charges dismissed with prejudice.
The “Clean Slate” law, according to a press release Thursday from the Utah State Courts, automatically expunges trivial criminal records that meet certain qualifications.
“We believe in the rule of law and that people should be held accountable when a law is broken. But we also believe in second chances,” said Governor Spencer Cox in the press release. “Utah’s Clean Slate law is a common-sense policy that will help people find housing, get jobs and contribute back to their communities after paying their debt to society.”
Depending on the offense, folks must be conviction free for five to seven years to qualify. The law covers class-A misdemeanor controlled substance possessions, most class-B and -C misdemeanors, and all infractions, though there are “numerical limits”; those with “too many” records won’t qualify for an automatic criminal history wipeout.
In batches over the coming months, according to the release, the courts will first begin clearing cases that resulted in a dismissal with prejudice or an acquittal. It’s estimated one-in-four Utahns have some type of criminal record with nearly 500,000 individuals already identified for expungement.
Nonprofit group Code for America formulated an algorithm to identify conviction cases that qualified for removal. The press release states the code is being integrated by the courts to clear records as they meet requirements.
“The fundamental shift — moving from a petition-based process to an automatic process — will help Utah achieve record clearance equitably, expeditiously, and at scale,” said Code for America’s Criminal Justice Program Director Meilani Santillan in the statement. “We’re proud that because of our work, almost 500,000 people will receive conviction relief starting this month. A conviction should not be a life sentence to poverty, and this achievement will help tens of thousands of people in Utah have access to jobs, housing and other opportunities that they otherwise might be denied.”
The law also helps address “access to justice” concerns, according to the statement, by helping indigent persons who may not be able to afford an attorney to navigate the expungement process.
“We know that our legal systems have barriers and that many of our neediest Utahns require a lawyer to help them and cannot afford one. Criminal record expungement is one of these areas. Due to cost, the complicated process, lack of knowledge, and lack of legal representation, less than 10% of people eligible to clear their records have made it through the process. Utah’s Clean Slate law changes this landscape completely,” said State Court Administrator Ron Gordon in the statement.
The law will not clear felony records, the release states, nor domestic violence, sex, simple assault or DUI offenses.
For more information, visit cleanslateutah.org.