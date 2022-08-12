A recent update to 2016 data on sexual assault and rape in Utah shows very little has been done to prevent sexual violence in the last six years.
Julie Valentine, a forensic nurse and associate professor at Brigham Young University, led the new research entitled “Sexual Assault Among Utah Women: A 2022 Update” with BYU Associate Professor Leslie Miles. She said the new research gives a more in-depth look at sexual assault in Utah and shows the lack of changes made.
Rape is the only violent crime with a higher rate in Utah than the national average, with 55.5 per 100,000 people compared to 42.6. Utah currently ranks ninth in the U.S. in the number of rapes per capita.
“Sadly, we have made no difference in decreasing sexual violence since the earlier snapshot came out in 2016,” she said. “Utah has consistently been higher than the national percentage of rapes even though we have lower percentage rates than other states. That’s been an ongoing trend that I truly feel we can stem and turn around, but both snapshots provide insights about the impact of violence in our state.”
Valentine has been working on sexual violence research since 2011, focusing on coding the information to see similarities and differences between assault and rape cases from various counties in Utah. She led a team of roughly 50 people in combing through reports to identify vulnerabilities and demographics of cases. She said hundreds of thousands of hours were put into the 2022 report.
The snapshot also focused on prosecution rates as one of its three main focuses. Valentine said the rate of people who prosecute assaulters and rapists is concerning, especially when looking at the details of the crimes.
“I hope the general public reads this information and looks at the prosecution rates of eight to ten percent, and then look at the demographic information of our victims and see 16% of victims were hit or strangled and 71% had injuries,” she said. “There’s something wrong there, when you look at what’s happening in these cases and the lack of prosecution. I also hope people look at this and understand the importance of believing victims so we can decrease sexual violence.”
According to the 2022 numbers, nearly 50% of survivors lost consciousness or awareness during their assaults. 61% reported being grabbed or held, with more than a third being verbally threatened or coerced. Most assaults were perpetrated by acquaintances.
16.2% of survivors reported suspicion of being drugged prior to the sexual assault. From 2003 to 2011, only 6% of rape cases were prosecuted through trials or plea bargains in Salt Lake County, which is Utah’s most populous county. 94.7% of victims in the research were women.
The estimated cost financial burden of rape, according to the snapshot, is $1,700 per Utah resident annually.
The research was published by Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership Project on Aug. 3. Founder and director of the project Susan Madsen said the updated data was important to publish so more Utahns can understand the issue.
“We really felt like giving an update was important to reach more people,” she said. “And that should be a variety of people, from legislators to the governor’s team to business leaders and employees and families. This topic impacts so many people. When you have people who have gone through sexual assault or rape, it’s good for everyone to know it’s a problem and learn so we can change it.”
Madsen said she hopes parents, schools and religious groups will also look at the research and start to look at preventative measures, especially since many victims are under the age of 18.
“I would hope this would influence the Latter-day Saint religion and other religions in the state of Utah on doing more, to understand that we cannot be silent about this if we want to change and protect women and girls and boys and men from these kinds of things,” she said. “We’re hoping these numbers create urgency for more discussions that lead to change.”
Valentine said a large reason the data is so informative for Utah is because the data is taken from sexual assault medical forensic examination reports in Salt Lake, Utah, Weber, Morgan, Davis, Box Elder, Washington and Iron counties.
The reason the research used these examinations, Valentine said, is because it allows the research to be a voice for the victims of these crimes.
“We have a large database of going on 9,000 rape cases and we have gathered about 280 variables on every case in this research,” she said. “We believe it’s the largest data set of its kind in the U.S. and it allows us to really have a good understanding of who our victims are, what happens in the cases, to fully capture the voices of survivors and to inform practice and policy.”
With the updated data, both Valentine and Madsen said they hope policy makers will make better informed decisions regarding prevention in the state.
Madsen said the first step in successful policy making comes from expanding funding for resources, both preventatively and for survivors.
“We need more resources for parents and in school systems to help educate kids and parents on these issues,” she said. “That goes over into public policy and funding providers to offer service, but we need to figure out what every level can and needs to do to prevent sexual violence.”
Valentine said continuing research on the topic is the only way for evidence-based policy to develop and alter the current circumstances. She hopes readers of the research will understand, and take into consideration, the effects of such traumatic events on survivors.
“It’s crucial to understand that rape is a severe form of trauma that can have, and usually does, lasting and shattering effects on survivors,” she said. “To make our state safer and healthier, we need to make addressing sexual violence the top of our list of priorities. If we don’t, we’ll continue to see these high rates of violence and continue to have individual and societal costs that come about because of the shattering effects of rape.”