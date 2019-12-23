A Newton man accused of holding a woman against her will in an armed standoff with law enforcement was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Stuart Martin, 25, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and 13 counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Martin also faces two class-B misdemeanors related to controlled substances.
The charges stemmed from a situation in Newton on Sunday evening. According to a press release, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded after being informed a woman was being held in the home against her will.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Martin made threats toward the woman and himself. After continued drinking and growing agitation, Martin allegedly fired a handgun in the home and pointed the gun at the woman’s head. Sometime later, he allegedly fired another round at his gun safe after he and the woman failed to open it — ultimately destroying the keypad required to open the safe.
The affidavit states he gave the woman an ultimatum regarding chores and told the woman he would kill her or anyone else that came to the house.
A relative called the alleged victim, who advised family members to stay away and said she was afraid for her life — the relative called the authorities.
When police arrived, the affidavit states Martin threatened anyone who approached. Law enforcement blocked off street access to the home and requested an armored vehicle from Franklin. Sheriff’s SWAT and negotiators set up at a nearby church, where they made contact with the alleged victim and Martin. During talks with law enforcement, according to the press release, the alleged victim escaped through a window and ran to awaiting officers.
Unable to open the gun safe, Martin began cutting off and folding back its top using a grinder and a reciprocating saw, according to Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard. The affidavit states Martin placed five different weapons around his home in “advantageous locations” to use against anyone who approached.
According to the press release, Martin eventually surrendered to SWAT with no further incident.
Upon searching the home, law enforcement found two loaded handguns, two loaded AR-15s with 30-round magazines, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and nine long guns in or near the safe. They also found “a bag of marijuana and paraphernalia” in the safe with the guns.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Martin to be held without bail.
“I do believe you are a risk to yourself and others,” Fonnesbeck said.