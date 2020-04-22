A Newton man accused of an armed standoff with SWAT pleaded guilty to amended charges on Tuesday.
Stuart Chad Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to three second-degree felonies: kidnapping, felony discharge of a firearm, and assault against a peace officer. Martin also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree aggravated assault.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, as part of a plea deal, Cache County prosecutors agreed to drop protective orders and would not seek to place Martin on Utah’s kidnap registry. Martin agreed to a prison sentence, and it was agreed the charges would run concurrently.
On Dec. 22, law enforcement responded to a report of a woman being held in a home against her will in Newton. According to a probable cause affidavit and officer testimony, Martin had been drinking alcohol and growing increasingly agitated. It was alleged he made threats against himself and threatened to kill the woman if she didn’t finish insulating the garage and fix a wood-burning stove. It was also alleged Martin made threats against law enforcement.
In testimony from the preliminary hearing, officers stated Martin held two handguns to the victim's head and fired two shots in the home — the shots were not aimed at the victim or SWAT. The victim told the court Martin was going through a depressive episode and held the guns to her head to communicate what he was going through.
Law enforcement alleged Martin failed to gain entry into his gun safe and then fired a round into the safe’s keypad. Martin then used a grinder and a reciprocating saw to cut the top off the safe. The affidavit states he then placed weapons around the home in “advantageous locations” to use against anyone who approached.
The victim told the court she was free to leave when he began cutting the safe open. However, officers stated the victim fled the home through a bedroom window and was “crying” and “terrified.” Martin eventually surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody.
Martin was initially charged with 17 charges, the vast majority felonies, according to documents filed with the court. In January, five additional charges were filed against Martin.
He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Dec. 22. He expected to be sentenced in June.