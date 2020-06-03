A man charged with multiple felonies after a Newton standoff with SWAT in December was sentenced to probation on Tuesday.
Stuart Chad Martin, 25, was sentenced to four years of probation and 210 days in the Cache County Jail with 163 days credited for time previously served. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Martin to not possess any firearms and to undergo multiple measures of counseling and treatment.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, an intoxicated Martin held a woman hostage in his Newton home and made threats toward her, himself and law enforcement during the SWAT standoff in December. It was alleged Martin threatened to kill the woman in three hours if particular chores weren’t completed. Martin also allegedly threatened to “unload” on SWAT team members who responded to the incident at the request of family members.
Deputies alleged Martin fired two rounds in the home — one at the floor and another into the keypad of a gun safe. Unable to open the safe, Cache County prosecutors said Martin moved it to the home’s garage and removed the top with a grinder and a reciprocating saw to gain access to more weapons.
The victim eventually left the home via window after speaking with negotiators stationed at a nearby church. Martin ultimately surrendered without further incident and was arrested.
Martin was initially charged with 17 crimes: first-degree aggravated kidnapping, third-degree aggravated assault, 13 counts of third-degree possession of a firearm and two class-B misdemeanors. And in January, five additional charges of second-degree assault against a peace officer were filed against Martin. However, in April, the bulk of the charges were dropped against Martin and other remaining charges were amended.
During Martin’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors stated Martin posed a significant threat to the victim and the responding deputies, but defense counsel for Martin argued the case was really about mental illness and depression. Attorney Shannon Demler told the court Martin was undergoing a grave depressive episode, made worse by alcohol consumption, and the hostage wasn’t actually a hostage at all — she stayed to help thwart a tragedy.
Martin is currently incarcerated in the Cache County Jail where he has been held since Dec. 22.