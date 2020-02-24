A Nibley man accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Carlos Pimentel, 32, was sentenced Monday in 1st District Court to 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison. Pimentel pleaded guilty in January to a single count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He was initially charged with two courts of aggravated sexual abuse in addition to two controlled substance charges; three of the charges were dismissed as part of plea deal.
“It’s a very tragic case, a very egregious case,” defense attorney Jeanne Campbell told the court.
Campbell told the court that Pimentel took responsibility for his actions and has a history of drug use, though he did successfully complete the Drug Court program. Pimentel briefly addressed the court and said he was “very sorry.”
Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon said Pimentel violated a “very sacred” bond through his actions toward the victim. Over several years as a prosecutor, Gordon said he has met many, many methamphetamine addicts; very few of them commit sexual crimes against children, he said. He said a substance abuse problem was not a reason for leniency from the court.
“I keep hearing talk of meth,” Gordon said, “but that’s not what’s driving this.”
The mother of the victim said the series of circumstances around the case had been a “draining process.” She said Pimentel had the tools to get help from Drug Court; she expressed hope that he could get the help he needs in prison. A spokesperson for the victim asked the court to impose a sentence of 10 years to life. The spokesperson told the court a 10 year sentence would protect the victim until the child is a legal adult.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said the “reprehensible” charges had ripple effects throughout the entire community.
“You’ve taken things from her you can never give back to her,” Fonnesbeck said.