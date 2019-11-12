LOGAN — A Logan man accused of vehicle theft and leading police on a high-speed chase through the north end of the Cache County made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.
Beau D Nopens, 35, has been charged with two counts of theft, a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony; failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third degree felony; criminal trespassing, a class-A misdemeanor; and other misdemeanor charges.
On Nov. 9 around 5:30 a.m., Nopens allegedly stole a truck from the Wellsville area and tried to evade police when they located the truck north of Mendon. According to a press release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the truck crashed in Cove and the driver fled on foot. Canine units were brought to find the driver, alleged to be Nopens — during the search a canine bit a deputy who required medical treatment. Nopens initially evaded law enforcement, but was arrested that afternoon.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Nopens be held with no bail.
Nopens is scheduled to appear on Nov. 19 in Judge Brian Cannell’s court.