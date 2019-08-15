A North Logan man is scheduled for sentencing in early October after he pleaded guilty this week to enticing a minor, sexual battery and a felony DUI.
According to Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray, 38-year-old Jeremiah Abel was charged in three separate cases. He pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit text messages to two female minors in December. One of those messages also included a pornographic image.
He pleaded guilty to enticing a minor, a second-degree felony, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.
In July, while the original charges were pending, Abel touched the buttocks of an individual and was charged with sexual battery, a second-degree felony that was later reduced to a class A misdemeanor with his guilty plea in court this week.
The plea deal includes a guilty plea to driving under the influence in March. Murray said Abel was involved in an auto accident, and while police suspected impairment at the time, he refused a field sobriety test. Murray said police instead obtained a warrant for a blood draw and discovered his blood alcohol content was well over the legal limit.
Abel has a prior felony DUI conviction, so this DUI was also charged as a third-degree felony.
Abel is currently undergoing inpatient treatment, and while he entered treatment voluntarily, Judge Thomas Willmore has ordered him to remain there until he has completed the program.