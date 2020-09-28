A man accused of multiple child sexual abuse charges pleaded not guilty in 1st District Court on Monday.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 47, has been charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of first-degree sodomy on a child for incidents alleged to have happened around a decade ago.
During Gutierrez’ appearance, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court negotiations were ongoing with prosecutors regarding a possible resolution and requested a pretrial conference.
“Hopefully, we can get that done,” Demler told the court.
Gutierrez was set to appear before the court on Oct. 26 in front of Judge Angela Fonnesbeck.
Gutierrez was bound over for trial on Sept. 16 after the court heard testimony from the alleged victim and witnesses. A single count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child was dismissed at the request of prosecutors.
According to testimony during the preliminary hearing, it’s alleged Gutierrez inappropriately touched a child on different occasions with the most recent incident happening in 2011. Witnesses told the court the alleged victim spoke to family members immediately after the incident and police were contacted.
After police were notified, witnesses told the court Gutierrez had fled Cache Valley and hadn’t been seen since. Documents filed with the court from 2011 state Gutierrez was purported to be in Mexico.
Cache County prosecutors submitted to the court an 18-page transcript of a confrontational phone call between Gutierrez and another party. Prosecutor Spencer Walsh argued several incriminating statements were made by Gutierrez during the phone call, where he allegedly acknowledged he had “made a mistake” and regretted what he had done.
Gutierrez was booked in the Cache County Jail on March 16 after being apprehended and transported to Salt Lake City by U.S. Marshals, according to police.
He is currently being held without bail.