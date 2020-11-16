A man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor pleaded guilty during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Brandon Keith Jacobs, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree enticing a minor by internet or text and third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old.
Jacobs was initially charged with 12 felonies and three additional misdemeanors. According to documents filed with the court, the remaining charges have been dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Jacobs sent sexually explicit messages, photos and videos to the teenage victim in the case. Several sexual text exchanges are detailed in the document between Jacobs and the victim.
Police also wrote that Jacobs engaged in physical sexual contact with the victim.
Logan City Police officers detained Jacobs after arranging a meeting with him utilizing the victim’s phone. Jacobs invoked his right to an attorney, police wrote, but then rescinded his right to have an attorney present and made admissions to law enforcement.
According to police, Jacobs said “he did not do these things for sexual gratification” and that he “needs help.”
Jacobs is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 4.