A father and son who are accused of squandering nearly $800,000 paid to them for pre-need funeral service arrangements made their initial appearance in court on Monday.
Kent Lloyd Nyman, 72, appeared in 1st District Court for three second-degree felonies: communications fraud, pattern of unlawful activity and unlawful dealing with a property by a fiduciary. Kent was booked and released at the Cache County Jail on Sunday.
Due to his incarceration at the Utah State Prison in Gunnison and agreement from the state, Lonnie Kent Nyman was excused from being physically present for his appearance and was instead represented in court by defense counsel. Lonnie, 45, has been charged with five second-degree felonies: communications fraud, pattern of unlawful activity, unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary, theft by deception and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Second-degree felonies carry a sentence of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.
Lonnie and Kent were co-owners of the Nyman Funeral Home in Providence.
According to a probable cause statement, the funeral home received approximately $772,000 from 111 clients between August 2014 and December 2018. It’s alleged the funds were received for pre-need funeral service arrangements, but none of the funds were placed into a trust account as required by law.
Instead, according to the statement, the funds were deposited into a general operating account used by Lonnie and Kent for business and personal expenses.
“Records showed purchases at fast food restaurants, sporting goods stores, as well as payments toward the personal credit card accounts of both Lonnie and Kent,” police wrote.
Kent allegedly told investigators his primary responsibility was selling and contracting the pre-need service arrangements, then Lonnie would deposit payments into the operating account. According to the statement, Lonnie made multiple claims about the money; at one point, he told investigators the funds were in an investment account.
“To date, no information regarding the existence of this account has been provided or found,” Police wrote. “Rather, all records reflect client pre-need trust payments were deposited into the Nyman Funeral Home operating account.”
At the time of the investigation, according to the statement, the operating account held less than $1,000.
Kent and Lonnie are scheduled back in court on April 6.
Lonnie was excused from the next court date as well due to his incarceration.