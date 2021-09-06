A man was booked in the Cache County Jail on Sunday after deputies say he struck another man with a vehicle after a dispute in Trenton.
Andrew William Sparks, 48, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault — one a third-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony. Formal charges have not yet been filed against Sparks.
The incident occurred on Sunday, according to an affidavit from Cache County Sheriff’s deputies, during “an altercation” between Sparks and another male on the west side of Trenton.
According to the affidavit, Sparks told deputies he had been talking with another person “when the victim arrived at the same area” and threatened Sparks with a knife. Sparks told deputies he then attempted to leave the area in his vehicle and struck the alleged victim in the process.
“There were multiple witnesses to the incident,” deputies wrote. “The witnesses gave a different account of how the victim was hit with the vehicle.”
Deputies wrote witnesses observed Sparks enter his vehicle and “lunged” the vehicle at the man but “stopped short of hitting him.” Sparks then backed the vehicle up, again accelerated toward the alleged victim and struck the man.
According to deputies, the alleged victim was pinned between Spark’s vehicle and his own car.
Sparks “was reported to have held the victim pinned between the two cars for a length of time,” deputies wrote.
Sparks told deputies he could not immediately back away due to a threat of harm to other nearby individuals, but deputies wrote witnesses “refuted that claim.”
“There was nothing that prevented Andrew from being able to leave the area in his vehicle,” deputies wrote.
According to the affidavit the alleged victim sustained multiple fractures, one being a “severe compound fracture.” The man was transported to a local hospital and later transported to the Wasatch Front for treatment. “Permanent scarring and diminished capabilities” of the alleged victim’s legs were likely, deputies wrote.
Court records show Sparks was granted bail in the form of an unsecured bond in the amount of $15,010. Unsecured bonds allow for a defendant’s release without paying the bail amount upfront; However, should the person fail to appear as required by the court they could owe the full bail amount.