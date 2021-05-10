A 21-year-old pleaded guilty to amended sexual assault charges during his appearance 1st District Court on Monday.
Payden Hunter Hendershot, 21, pleaded to two counts of second-degree forcible sodomy — amended from first-degree felonies — and one class-B furnishing alcoholic product to a minor. As a part of a plea agreement, two first-degree counts of object rape and a third-degree count of distribution of a controlled substance were dismissed.
Hendershot is set to appear for sentencing on June 21.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court Hendershot engaged in sexual acts with teenage minors without consent and also provided alcohol.
An affidavit filed with the court states a 17-year-old victim disclosed the sexual assault to authorities. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies wrote multiple other victims disclosed being sexually assaulted by Hendershot, and that additional charges would be submitted to local prosecutors and “various other agencies” for screening.
To date, court records show additional charges have yet to be filed against Hendershot in the State of Utah.
During a confrontational phone call, deputies wrote Hendershot “admitted to engaging in sexual acts with some of the victims.” When interviewed by law enforcement, deputies wrote, Hendershot said he didn’t remember certain sexual encounters and claimed others were consensual.
Hendershot told deputies he “could have read everyone wrong,” however, and was oftentimes under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances during the encounters.
Hendershot was booked into the Cache County Jail on Feb. 15 where he is currently being held without bail.