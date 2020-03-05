Police have arrested a man on Thursday accused of robbing an Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare pharmacy in Logan the day before.
Brad Thayne Bingham, 31, was booked into the Cache County Jail on the charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree possession of a firearm by an interdicted person and class-B possession of narcotics. Formal charges have yet to be filed.
According to a statement from the Logan City Police Department, after developing a suspect, detectives surveilled the Bingham's home. Officers observed him riding a bicycle and arrested him without incident. Officers wrote Bingham admitted to the robbery during an interview, and a search warrant was obtained for his home where officers found a handgun. Bingham told officers he had the handgun in his waistband at the time of the robbery.
According to a prior statement from the police department, a man walked into the pharmacy on 412 N. 200 East and “demanded drugs” from an employee at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He implied he had a weapon but did not reveal one, police wrote. After receiving a small amount of drugs, he left the pharmacy on foot headed west.
Police Chief Gary Jensen told The Herald Journal that Bingham was given Xanax during the robber.