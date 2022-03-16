Logan City Police officers are seeking help from the public to identify a male suspect in an attempted kidnapping incident that occurred Tuesday morning.
Capt. Curtis Hooley told The Herald Journal on Wednesday that officers have identified a person of interest in the case and are in the process of acquiring search warrants. Hooley declined to identify the person of interest but said the individual was local to the area.
“We’ve got all of our detectives working on the case,” Hooley said, explaining investigators were “working tirelessly” to get the case resolved.
According to a news release from the police, witnesses reported that around 8 a.m. on Tuesday a male tried to kidnap a woman near 300 S. 150 West in Logan. Hooley said the alleged victim was believed to have been walking to work.
The woman, reported to be in her 30s, was punched in the face during the brief struggle, police wrote. The suspect was “unsuccessful” in the alleged attempted-kidnapping incident and fled the scene westbound in a gray or silver Honda Civic.
According to Hooley, police acquired footage from a camera located at Logan High School’s football field depicting the struggle.
Two witnesses — a pair of Logan High students of at least driving age — sped after the suspect’s car in a vehicle of their own. Hooley said they followed for a couple of blocks but were unable to catch up or get a read on the suspect’s license plate. At least one other person was said to have witnessed the struggle as well.
The suspect’s age, height, weight or ethnicity are currently unknown, police wrote, but they indicated the male was wearing black clothing. He was also wearing a face mask typical of those worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hooley said.
The alleged victim was treated at the scene for an injury to her eye, but she was not transported to a hospital for further treatment. While kidnappings are typically related to incidents of domestic violence, Hooley said this case is concerning since there appears to be no such connection.
“She says she does not know them,” Hooley said.
Police encouraged those with information to contact police at 435-755-7555.