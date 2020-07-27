The Cache County Sheriff's Office has named two Providence residents found deceased after an apparent murder/suicide over the weekend.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Heidi Bentley and the suspect as 38-year-old Matthew Bentley, both of Providence.
Both individuals were found dead on Friday night at separate homes.
The couple was divorced, and in the past few weeks, law enforcement has responded to calls for service between both parties, the sheriff office reported. These cases along with other information are being reviewed as this investigation continues, but evidence indicates Matthew Bentley shot and killed Heidi Bentley on Friday night, then went home and killed himself. A motive has yet to be determined.
In a press release on Saturday, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen reported that at around 11:45 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Providence. Deputies located the woman now identified as Heidi Bentley slain at the scene.
The witness who initially notified law enforcement told deputies he was on the phone with the victim, heard her scream “no” and then heard possible gunshots. Another witness also heard gunfire and a vehicle leaving the complex, Jensen wrote.
Law enforcement identified different locations where the suspect may have fled, Jensen wrote. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the home where Matthew Bentley was located and utilized a robot to determine if the suspect was in the home. He was found “in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was deceased.”
Cache County Victim’s Services Division advocates also responded to assist the family, according to the press release.
Heidi Bentley's family issued the following statement through the Sheriff's Office:
“At this time, we would like to express our deep gratitude to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Cache County Attorney Victim Services along with all the other agencies that have worked on this tragic event as it unfolded. We are also grateful to the community who mourn with us during this difficult time. Our hearts are broken, and at this time, we ask to please respect our privacy as we grieve.”
Both families have asked for privacy at this time.