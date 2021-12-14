K-9 units from the Utah Highway Patrol sit in the parking lot at Bear River High School on Monday, Dec. 13. Authorities were using bomb-sniffing dogs to search for explosives at schools throughout northern Box Elder County on Monday after schools were closed for the day due to potential threats circulating on social media.
Two juveniles will face criminal charges after police say alleged threats against Box Elder County schools were attempts at humor.
“We have served search warrants and conducted many interviews,” wrote the Tremonton Garland Police Department in a statement Monday evening. “It has been determined that the threats that were made were attempts at being funny, which were not funny.”
Police wrote bomb dogs swept all public schools in the district and found no indications of explosives. However, additional safety procedures and police presence would be implemented as schools returned to normal.
“The police department will be providing extra security at all of the schools in the area as we work to investigate all evidence and tips that we receive,” police wrote.
Advertisement
Assistant Superintendent Keith Mecham said the initial threat was found scrawled in a school bathroom on Friday and, while investigating the incident, videos and other social media posts were discovered later that weekend. In a statement released Monday morning, the Box Elder County School District moved eight of its schools online due to the “additional alleged threats and social media postings.”
Bear River High School, Bear River Middle School, Alice C. Harris Intermediate School and five elementary schools were affected by the alleged threats.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community and schools as we have investigated multiple threats of violence towards schools in the Tremonton-Garland area,” police wrote. “Keeping our schools safe is one of our highest priorities.”