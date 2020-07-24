Logan City Police are asking the public for information regarding a burglary at Al’s Sporting Goods on Thursday.
According to a statement from police, the suspect entered the store at approximately 12:40 a.m. and headed directly to the gun counter. Two handguns were stolen by the suspect, who then “drove northbound through the parking lot and exited to the east,” according to police.
“The suspect appears to be driving a smaller hatchback vehicle with dark rims and a sunroof,” police wrote.
Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley could not disclose the details about the stolen handguns, but loosely estimated the value for each gun at $500 or more. Hooley said the suspect’s entry into the store was forced — likely by breaking the front door or prying it open — and it appears the suspect may have been familiar with the store’s layout.
“They did seem to know what they were looking for,” Hooley said. “We don’t know for sure at this point.”
Hooley said it appears no other items were stolen. Hooley said, though the motivations for the incident are unknown, it’s possible the suspect took the guns for personal use or to sell.
“Of course, it’s concerning when firearms are stolen; I’m glad that they didn’t take all of them, that would have been even more concerning,” Hooley said. “Who knows what’s going on in their life that would cause them to break into a store and steal guns.”