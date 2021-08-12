A responding officer reported no pulse in a person who had been shot in Millville on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The person appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to scanner traffic at about 1 p.m. The situation at a construction site near 100 West and 550 North may have been a "dispute," dispatch told responders, but further details, including whether use of the gun was legal, are yet unknown.
The person believed to have used the gun surrendered to law enforcement peacefully and is in custody, and the firearm has been secured, according to scanner traffic.
This story will be updated.