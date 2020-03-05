Police are searching for a man who robbed an Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare pharmacy in Logan on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a statement from the Logan City Police Department, a hooded man walked into the pharmacy on 412 North 200 East and “demanded drugs” from an employee at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He implied he had a weapon but did not reveal one, police wrote. After receiving a small amount of drugs, he left the pharmacy on foot headed west.
“Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect,” police wrote.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (435)753-7555.