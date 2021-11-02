Police seek public input in identifying suspect in Pride flag theft Jackson Wilde staff writer jwilde Author email Nov 2, 2021 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A man suspected of stealing a Pride flag over Halloween weekend is shown in this smart doorbell camera. Submitted image Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Logan City Police Department officers are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing a Pride flag in Logan over Halloween weekend.In a Facebook post, police wrote the flag was stolen at 7:41 p.m. on Saturday from a Logan residence and a smart doorbell camera captured an image of a suspect involved. If anyone has information regarding the incident or who the suspect is, contact Officer Montoya at (435)716-9300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Camera Logan Police Crime Photography Officer Doorbell Police Department Montoya jwilde Author email Follow jwilde Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today State eyes northern Utah valley to store Bear River water UPDATE: 29-year-old killed in Logan Canyon crash identified City of Logan to host popular Witches Dance at Halloween festival Updated municipal election results for Cache County Two colleges in Utah continue to lose students; USU seeing decline steady out