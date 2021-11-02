Flag theft suspect

A man suspected of stealing a Pride flag over Halloween weekend is shown in this smart doorbell camera.

 Submitted image

Logan City Police Department officers are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing a Pride flag in Logan over Halloween weekend.

In a Facebook post, police wrote the flag was stolen at 7:41 p.m. on Saturday from a Logan residence and a smart doorbell camera captured an image of a suspect involved.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or who the suspect is, contact Officer Montoya at (435)716-9300.

