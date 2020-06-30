A Providence man accused of entering an apartment and threatening inhabitants with a knife provisionally waived his preliminary hearing on Monday to consider a potential plea bargain.
Obten Lather, 18, appeared in 1st District Court via video conference from the Cache County Jail on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing slated earlier this month. Defense Attorney Mike McGinnis told the court there was the possibility for a plea deal but needed time to hash out the details with his client. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck postponed the preliminary hearing, where probable cause for the charges would be determined, so Lather and his counsel could reschedule the hearing if necessary.
On May 10, North Park Police officers responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment where three men had been arrested earlier that evening. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Lather entered the apartment, punched one male in the face and held a three-inch steak knife to the man’s chest and asked about the prior arrest that evening.
Police wrote that Lather then entered another room in the apartment where a second man was sleeping. It’s alleged Lather woke the man, held the knife to the man’s face and again inquired about the arrests. According to the affidavit, Lather said he would kill the second man and left the apartment, dropping the knife by the front door.
Lather faces one count of first-degree aggravated burglary and two counts of third-degree assault. A warrant was issued 10 days after the incident and Lather was arrested later that day. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Lather’s next court appearance was scheduled for July 6.