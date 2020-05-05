A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Tuesday for a man accused of sexually abusing a child nearly a year ago.
Joshua Antoine Powell, 19, has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child in a separate case involving the same victim.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19 for the prior case, while the newly scheduled preliminary hearing is slated for May 12.
Powell was initially arrested in February for three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. It was alleged Powell groped and inappropriately kissed a 7-year-old at a house party in February. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, in exchange for entering a guilty plea on April 7, two charges would be dismissed and the state would recommend a term of probation.
On April 25, according to a probable cause affidavit, a family member of the victim told Cache County deputies of more allegations of sexual abuse. An audio recording of the victim stated Powell inappropriately touched and licked the victim on several occasions, deputies wrote. Powell allegedly told law enforcement that inappropriate touching happened several times over the better part of a year, but didn’t recall licking the victim.
He is currently being held with no bail in the Cache County Jail.