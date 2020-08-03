An in-person preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in North Logan.
Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, was charged in November with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree obstructing justice. During Andrew’s decision to prelim hearing in 1st District Court on Monday, defense attorney Mike McGinnis requested an in-person preliminary hearing; he argued the case was urgent due to the seriousness of the charges.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck found exigent circumstances in the case and slated an in-person hearing for Aug. 20. Fonnesbeck said no more than 20 socially distanced people will be allowed in the courtroom during the hearing. Masks will be required, temperatures will be taken and any symptomatic or exposed persons will be barred from entry, Fonnesbeck said.
Andrews was deemed competent to stand trial on July 20 after being declared incompetent two months prior.
On Nov. 23, North Park Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in North Logan. Documents filed with the court state police identified Andrew’s 60-year-old mother dead at the scene and lying inside the front door of an apartment.
Police wrote that they located Andrews around 1200 North and Main Street in Logan and transported him for questioning after neighbors told police they saw a man matching Andrew’s description fleeing the scene.
A bloodied, black backpack was located near a Walmart parking lot in addition to a black hooded sweatshirt and bloodied knife. Surveillance footage obtained by police depicted a man resembling Andrews discarding items in the area. Documents state Andrews entered the store to use a restroom before leaving.
Andrews was booked into the Cache County Jail on Nov. 24, where he is currently being held.